Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 6,974 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,274. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

