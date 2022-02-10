Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

