Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.050 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
