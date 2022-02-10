Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 173,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Get Quantum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quantum by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quantum by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quantum by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.