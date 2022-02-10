Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and $31,296.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,703.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.42 or 0.07248691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00316772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.51 or 0.00801965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014240 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00411054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00228811 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,923,790 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.