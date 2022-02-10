Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 69,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $11,462,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

