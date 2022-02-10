RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 5,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80.
RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
