RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 5,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80.

RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

