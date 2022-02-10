Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 123,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,460,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

