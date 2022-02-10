Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 123,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,460,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.
About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
