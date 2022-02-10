Raymond Heung Sells 4,500 Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,589,317 shares in the company, valued at C$32,584,150.70.

Shares of TSE:MPC traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.04. 7,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$418.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.74.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.