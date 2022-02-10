Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $445.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $340.14 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $205.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.61.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

