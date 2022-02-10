Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. cut their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

SVM stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

