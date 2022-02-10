Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 billion-$69.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.08 billion.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

