RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average is $213.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.