RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $676.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $94.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.
RICK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.