RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $676.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $94.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

