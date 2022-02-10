RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $8.72 on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 2,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $680.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $94.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Sidoti upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

