RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Down 7.5%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $74.32. Approximately 1,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.31.

RICK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $680.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.