Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

RDI opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Reading International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.