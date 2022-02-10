Realogy (RLGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Get Realogy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.