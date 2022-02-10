Realogy (RLGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Realogy stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the last quarter.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
