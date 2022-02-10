Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

