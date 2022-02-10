Redd Market Capitalization Reaches $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

