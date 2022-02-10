Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwood Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

