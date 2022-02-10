REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

