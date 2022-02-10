Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 53,200 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

