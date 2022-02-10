Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 107,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

