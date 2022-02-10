Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.58 Million Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,583,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456,875 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,780 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Gold by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.72 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

