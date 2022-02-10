Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 162,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $18,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $188.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.27. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.