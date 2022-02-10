Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 230,642 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,642 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $820.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

