Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

