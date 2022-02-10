Rentberry Price Hits $0.0006 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $193,516.54 and $9.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

