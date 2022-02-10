Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.90) to GBX 640 ($8.65) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 511.40 ($6.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.06. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 552.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.74.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

