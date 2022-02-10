Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.12. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

