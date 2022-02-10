Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RGEN stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.12. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
