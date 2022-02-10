Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Republic Services has raised its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE RSG traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

