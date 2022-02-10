Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the year.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,615,000.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

