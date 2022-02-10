Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,490,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

