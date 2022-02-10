Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.