Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.37 Million

Analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to post $241.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.70 million and the highest is $252.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $244.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $855.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.08 million to $866.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $911.34 million, with estimates ranging from $899.64 million to $923.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $655.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.