Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

