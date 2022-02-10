Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$76.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$79.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$94.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

