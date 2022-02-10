Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Trading Down 3.6%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.36 and last traded at $60.49. Approximately 19,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 519,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

