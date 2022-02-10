Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.05

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.05 and last traded at $120.84, with a volume of 7293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.