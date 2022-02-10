Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.05

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.05 and last traded at $120.84, with a volume of 7293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,605,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

