Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $266,800.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 27,767,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,941,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2,500.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 174,175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

