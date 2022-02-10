Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,333 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

EQNR opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.