Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period.
Shares of FTLS opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $52.51.
