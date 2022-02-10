Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,146 First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $31.04 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

