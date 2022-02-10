Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

