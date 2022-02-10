Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $328.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.54.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESS. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

