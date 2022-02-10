Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth about $17,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of MNR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.