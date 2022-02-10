Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.48, but opened at $18.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 5,718 shares.

Specifically, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.