Roger W. Jenkins Sells 50,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MUR opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

