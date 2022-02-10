Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $40.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.