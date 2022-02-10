Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,994,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

